Chief of Air the Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, has visited five crew members who survived a helicopter crash in Port Harcourt and are currently receiving treatment at the Nigerian Airforce Medical Centre.

The Air Chief also visited the 1-1-5 Special Operations Group where investigation into the crash is ongoing.

More facts emerged that it is the Nigerian Airforce MI-35P helicopter christened NAF-531 that crashed in Port Harcourt.

The Airforce authorities have so far not said much about the crash of its aircraft in Port Harcourt other than confirming the incident and the condition of the crew members.

Efforts to gain access to the base where the accident occurred have been unsuccessful.

The visit of the Chief of the Air Staff was also not open to the media.

A NAF-531 on display in 2018 at the 1-1-5 Special Operations Group, a facility that is described as the home of combat helicopters.

5 years later, this same aircraft has been involved in a crash moments after it was deployed for an anti crude oil theft operation.

There is no word yet about the condition of the crashed helicopter, but the Airforce is glad that all 5 crew members survived.

He also met with other personnel to boost their morale and reassure them that the Airforce remains committed to their safety and welfare.