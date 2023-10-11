More than 1500 people have received free surgeries and other treatments provided by the police in Rivers State.

The medical outreach took place at the Police medical center in Port

Harcourt.

Advertisement

Programs like this are strategies by the police to build a more cordial

relationship with the people.

Aged men and women, youths and children turned up to benefit from this opportunity.

Before the end of the outreach, the police clinic was overwhelmed.

Advertisement

The large crowd is a pointer to the number of people who lack access to affordable health care in Nigeria.

Patients who received free surgery for appendicitis, many beneficiaries were spared the financial burden of procedures that cost hundreds of thousands.

The Peter Odili Medical Foundation and the Nigerian Medical Association provided technical and material support to the police.

Advertisement

They added their voice to call on Government to provide health insurance for all Nigerians.

This medical outreach is part of the rivers zero crime initiative.

But the police and other coordinators are hoping that other groups can do the same to reach more indigent residents of the state.



Advertisement