Algeria has announced the suspension of its efforts to mediate the political crisis in Niger in the aftermath of the July coup.

In a statement issued on Monday, its foreign affairs ministry stated that pronouncements by the Nigerien authorities had generated “legitimate questions about their true willingness to follow through on their acceptance of Algerian mediation.”

It has now put the procedure on hold until the junta commits to continuing with mediation.

Last month, Niger accepted Algeria’s offer to mediate in its political crisis aimed at returning the country to constitutional rule.

In August, Algeria had proposed a six-month transition period led by a civilian authority.

However, the junta’s leader, Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani, who took power in July, demanded a three-year transition time.

Algeria had also objected to a military solution to the Niger conflict when the regional bloc Ecowas threatened a military invasion to restore democracy.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is also the regional bloc’s chairman, had supported the mediation process, but this recent development may complicate efforts to resolve Niger’s political problem.