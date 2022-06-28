28 VVF patients receive free treatment in Sokoto   

Twenty eight patients suffering from Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) have benefitted from a free surgery exercise organised by the Fistula Foundation Nigeria (FFN).

Some of the beneficiaries of the free surgery expressed gratitude to the foundation that organised the proceedure.

They urged others suffering from the condition across the country to come forward and take advantage of the free services, emphasising that the condition can be repaired surgically.

The funding was provided by Global Affairs Canada, the government of Canada’s department in charge of diplomatic and consular relations, as well as humanitarian assistance.

The repair surgery, according to FFN Director Mr Musa Isa, was held in honor of the 2022 International Day to End Fistula, which will be observed around the world to raise awareness about the condition and find a solution.

A 15-year-old patient, Azima Isiya, from Dankurmi village in Gumi local government area of Zamfara state, said she spent two weeks waiting for the free surgery.

Isiya said she was married at the age of 13 and started running urine (Fistula) during her first child delivery at Bena Hospital in Zuru local government area of Kebbi state.

Another patient, A’isha Sa’idu from Bena village in Zuru local government area of Kebbi state said that she started fistula after first child birth last year 2021.

According to her, she was first treated at Bena village and got the information of the free Fisula treatment in Sokoto and immediately transported to Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital.

She added that she was excited about the free treatment and expressed appreciation to the sponsors.