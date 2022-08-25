Gov Matawalle orders free medical treatment for victims of banditry

Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle has ordered free treatment for Victims of armed bandits attack.

Victims will now be treated at the Yeriman Bakura Specialists Hospital, Gusau.

This is due to the fact that the majority of attack victims are the elderly and children of the poor who live in rural areas.

The governor said, going forward, no victim of an attack in the state should be required to pay for treatment as long as the person is confirmed to be a victim in order to avoid treating criminals instead.

This was disclosed by the Cief Medical Director of the Hospital Usman Shanawa at a press conference in Gusau, the state Capital

Dr. Shanawa said so far fifty five victims of bandits attack including those in critical condition have been treated free based on the directives of Governor Matawalle.

He noted that the most of those treated especially male adults are thoroughly checked to avoid treating bandits as a victim.

He claims that the gesture will benefit victims who would otherwise be unable to pay their medical bills.

Dr. Shanawa commended Governor Matawalle for the gesture, adding that people of the state are also happy with the move.