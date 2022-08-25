States to set up ministry of Digital Economy

The Federal Government has directed that each of the federation’s 36 states establish a Digital Economy Ministry in their respective states.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Patami, stated this in an interview with the media following the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and e-Government Master Plan in Abuja.

The Minister said this will ensure the smooth implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and the development of a national digital economy.

Recall that on June 10, President Buhari established the 27-member Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-Government to advance government’s ability to create, adopt, and use digital technologies to increase efficiency and transparency.

Professor Pantami who is also the chairman of the council said: “The council proposed establishing Ministry of Digital Economy in our states where the activities at the national level can be cascaded and implemented by our various states.

“With the accommodation of our Sub-nationals and Governors I believe so many good things will come out of the sector.

“The secretariat has been directed to come up with a framework for the digital economy that can be implemented in our states,” the Minister said, emphasising the importance of states aligning with national policies.

“Many states have good initiatives on digital economy, however there is lack of harmonisation to the activities. So, frame work is going to be developed, so that our Sub-nationals will play their own role and federal government will continue to provide intervention where necessary, ”he added.

Governor of Imo state and member of the Presidential Council, Hope Ozodinma, declared that as soon as he returns to his state, he will establish a ministry for the digital economy.

He emphasised that these policies will aid in the reduction of the unemployment rate.

“That is to tell you the kind of attention we are going to give to this particular subject, in order to ensure that the Federal Government’s carefully considered policy plan to ensure we have a robust Digital Economy to create jobs and employment for our young men and women who are currently roaming the streets is realised collectively,” he added.

According to Governor Uzodimna, the Governors are in agreement with the directive to establish Ministry of digital economy in their states.

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, said they were in collaboration with the ministry and other agencies to promote Small Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs).”