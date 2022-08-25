Ishaku commends FG for reaching out to 500,000 vulnerable in Taraba

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has commended the federal government for empowerment of over 500,000 persons across the 16 local government areas of the state through various NSIP projects.Speaking at the inauguration of distribution of N20,000 grant to 3,110 vulnerable persons in the state by the federal government the Governor said that the initiative is in line with his administration empowerment project which he claimed has taken over 3000 youths out of the streets.

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Faruq, thanked the Governor for the synergy between his ministry and the state in uplifting the living standard of the vulnerable Nigerians in line with president Muhammadu Buhari administration policy .

TVC News Correspondent, Owolabi Adenusi reports that Persons With Disability (PWDs), Senior Citizens and displaced persons were among the beneficiaries of the federal government’s grants in Taraba.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, noted that the slot of Taraba state for the N20,000 grant was among the highest across the country.

She attributed this to Insurgency and high number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs.)

To this effect, she said President Muhammadu Buhari directed that, at least 15% of the total number of beneficiaries must be for those with special needs like Persons With Disability (PWDs) and Senior Citizens.

The minister regretted that some persons trained on skill acquisition in the state sold their starter packs but added that her ministry had put mechanism in place to check such development.

Mrs Sadiya was represented at the occasion by the national coordinator of the programme who thanked the governor for his partnership.

In his remark, Governor Darius Ishaku said his administration has empowered over 3,000 vulnerable through various skill acquisition programs.

Also represented by Secretary to the State government, Anthony Jellason, the governor appreciated the federal government for ensuring the vulnerable are not left behind in the scheme of things.

Some beneficiaries appreciated the gesture which they say will improve their living condition.

The high point of the ceremony was the distribution of starter packs to N Skills beneficiaries, digitised payment of conditional cash transfer, payment of one off grants to selected internally Displaced Persons and others.