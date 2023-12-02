Taraba State government says women in the state are the most vulnerable to HIV infection with a high rate of 68% percent.

Speaking at this year’s World HIV day celebration in Jalingo the Director General of Taraba Aids Control Agency says the prevalent rate of HIV in the state has been reduced from 10.5 % to 2.9%

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS(UNAIDS) says currently 38million people globally are living with HIV and million have died of the infection

The estimate from the 2023 spectrum placed the number of people living with HIV in Nigeria at 1,910,405. Using the UNAIDS 95-95-95 Fast Track Strategy, the global community seeks to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, thus attaining the 3.3 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

The modelled HIV prevalence in Nigeria varies by state, with Benue (5.7%, 95% CI: 5.0–6.3) having the highest prevalence, followed by Rivers (5.2%, 95% CI: 4.6–5.8%), Akwa Ibom (3.5%, 95% CI: 2.9–4.1%), Edo (3ra.4%, 95% CI: 2.9–4.0%) and Taraba (3.0%, 95% CI: 2.6–3.7%) placing fourth and fifth.

This has been of great concern to the Taraba state government, as is now working hard to change the narrative using this kind of awareness campaign trek led by the first lady in the state, in commemoration of World Aids/HIV day.

The walk ended at the trade fair field in Jalingo where students, Youth groups and women and other critical stakeholders gathered to create awareness.

Addressing Journalists at the end of the rally Chairman of Taraba Aids Control Agency Dr Garba Danjuma reeled out the score card of the state government in the fight against HIV/AIDs

He says women have the highest figure of HIV infection in the state and he increased his call for people to go for testing.

He said that the state has not recorded cases of HIV related deaths due to the potential of the new HIV drug administered to patients.

The Kefas administration says it is poised to invest more on the Health sector particularly to eradicate HIV in the state.