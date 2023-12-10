Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has stressed the need to inspire womenfolk to bridge the gender gap in Nigeria’s political space and work in alliance with other women towards liberating womanhood.

She spoke at the Fifth Summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female political appointees, FOWOSO held at the International Culture and Event Centre, the DOME in Akure.

The programme is designed to elevate hitherto women’s economic heights and strengthen homes through various empowerment initiatives.

Declaring the summit open, the first lady of Ondo State said the programme is a strategy designed to inspire the womenfolk to be deliberate about growth and impact on all fronts.She stressed the need to liberate womanhood at all levels from age-long subjugation.

The keynote speaker who is a popular motivational speaker, Funke Felix Adejumo advised women to seek knowledge and be creative.

For the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim, women should be exposed to more impactful programmes.