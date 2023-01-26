The wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, has implored wives of chairmen of local government councils in the state to consciously impact their various communities.

Dr Oyebanji gave the charge during a meeting with a women’s group, Amazon, in her office in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the Governor’s wife, leadership requires a lot of sacrifices; reason women should always make moves and efforts that would touch lives positively within their domains.

She urged the women not to relent in projecting government’s projects and programmes like Gender Based Violence (GBV), women’s advocacy programmes as well as domesticate the pet project her office would be embarking upon with a major focus on widows and orphans.

Dr Oyebanji urged the women to return home to intensify work at ensuring the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates at the national and state levels in the forthcoming general election.

Earlier in her remark, the coordinator of the group, Mrs Ebunlomo Adetunji, said that the visit was to familiarise with the wife of the governor, her programmes and projects.

She lauded the governor’s wife and the Biodun Oyebanji-led administration for the impactful programmes and policies executed within hundred days in office.

The group pledged its support to the Biodun Oyebanji-led administration, urging him to continue to provide dividends of democracy in the various local councils through its various activities and developmental projects.