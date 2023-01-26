The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has threatened to issue warrant of arrest against the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, if he fails to appear next Tuesday.

Femi Gbajabiamila’s threat was in response to another letter from the Central Bank, intimating the House of yet another inability to honour its invitation over bank’s latest cashless policy.

In a statement read on the floor of the House, the Speaker said he would not hesitate to invoke relevant sections of the Constitution to force the CBN Governor’s appearance.

The House was scheduled to proceed on a break for the election this Thursday but says it is extending it to Tuesday for the purpose of receiving the CBN Governor for an interface on the raging Currency swap debate.