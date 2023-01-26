President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced a two-day official visit to his home state, Katsina to commission multiple developmental projects executed by the state Government.

The president has already commissioned two multi-billion naira underpass bridges, a waterworks project, and the newly constructed revenues house all in the heart of the metropolitan area of Katsina.

The president is also scheduled to commission some newly constructed wards at katsina General hospital and the brand-new meteorological institute science and technology by Nimet.

During the second of the presidential visit, the president is also scheduled to visit some local government areas of the state to commission more projects.

