Photos: Buhari arrives Maiduguri on a working visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri capital of Borno state on a one day official visit to the state.

The presidential Jet landed at the Airforce base Maiduguri successfully amidst poor weather conditions.

Advertisement

This is the third by the president to the Borno state capital in one year after that of the 17th 8f June and 23rd of December 23 in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The president is expected to unveil some humanitarian support to vulnerable persons and also commission some new projects within the state capital.

Advertisement

As it is customary, president Muhammadu Buhari is expected to pay homage on the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi.