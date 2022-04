Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Maiduguri, the borno state capital on a one day official visit.

He is in Maiduguri on invitation of Alhaji Muhammad Indimi to witness handing over of Indimi’s project, to the University of Maiduguri.

The Vice President was received by the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum alongside the state executive council.