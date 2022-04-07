Nigerians must demand accountability from elected officials- NBA

As the country prepares for the 2023 general elections, the Nigerian Bar Association, Calabar Branch has urged Nigerians to hold elected politicians accountable.

The Association’s Branch Chairman and former Attorney General of Cross River State, Attah Ochinke, made the charge during the plenary in Calabar as part of festivities marking the 2022 Bar Week.

He emphasised that it is the responsibility of the electorate to hold the officials they elected accountable, and that when people ask questions about how they are governed, they are not interfering, criticizing, or messing with constituted authority.

In his words, “Before now, each time we have elections as it is in Nigeria today, if you the ordinary citizen make a comment about how the government is being run, it is as if you are poke-nosing, criticising or meddling with constituted authority.

“What they (Nigerians) don’t realise is that, it is actually our right and as citizens we are doing our duty, if we stand up to our duty.

“If there is corruption and we point at the government official involved and say you’re wrong, we are doing the right thing.

“So, we the people must participate in democratic governance by standing up to make our point when the occasion demands.

“Democracy is not self-enforcing, if you don’t enforce it, stand up as a people to guide it, it will derail. Also, the people we elected into government should realise that they do not own the government because we elected them”, he said.

The former Attorney General of Cross River State stated that they seek to enhance Nigerians’ awareness and help them comprehend that their votes indicate they are employing someone to manage their affairs, as well as the repercussions of their votes for elected officials.

“We hope to raise the consciousness of the people to understand that the vote they are going to cast means they are going to hire people that will conduct their affairs.

“So, when you go to vote, understand the consequences of your vote, which is that you are choosing people who will manage your affairs for the next four years”, the former attorney general said.

He explained that this year’s Bar Week subject, “We, the People: Agenda for National Consensus,” aims to “address the rights of the people, the place of the people in democratic administration, and the extent to which the common citizen should be involved in governance.”

On her part, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Chairperson of the organising committee for this year’s bar week, Nella Andem Ewa, said Nigeria’s reality inspired the theme of this year’s event.

She maintained that it is time to interrogate the issues that beset Nigeria as a nation, interrogate our thought process and see if we can identify a consensus for the development of the country.

“Our reality inspired the theme for this year’s Bar Week – what are the most troubling issues that we have and yet no one is acknowledging that we have it.

“We are at that point in our history where we have to interrogate issues. What is that repeated issue we continue to ask even when we debate, even for the man who had never opened the book, it seems to go back to the constitution.

“This goes back to we the people, does it answer the questions we all are asking in terms of our aspirations or is it that it has never been a reflection of what we actually agreed to do together.

“The question now is are we are that stage where we really must interrogate the issues that continue to beset us as people, then we must interrogate our thought process and see if we can identify a consensus”, the senior advocate said.

This year’s bar week drew about 500 lawyers, and numerous lectures were given by resource individuals from within and beyond the country, including a keynote address by Tein T.S. Jack-Rich, the founder and president of Belema Oil.