A Non-governmental organization known as lawyers without borders, has identified the lack of accountability as an enabler of torture.

They say there is a need for perpetrators to be prosecuted and ensure victims get justice.

During the COVID-19 lockdown there were 105 complaints of human rights breaches filed with the Nigeria Human Rights Commission, 33 of which were in regards to torture.

In 90% of the cases the Nigerian Police Force was accused of being the violator.

The signing of the Anti-torture Bill into law on the 4th November, 2017 by former president Muhammad Buhari, was supposed to usher in a new era in the administration of justice.

However there are still cases of arbitrary detention which exposes detainees to torture and extrajudicial killings as a result of torture.

This two-day training for members of the national committee against torture is to ensure a better understanding of the law and to deepen their knowledge of compliance and implementation of the act to eliminate torture in Nigeria.

This is done in partnership with the Australian government who says that the committee needs to also support the comprehensive order of the prison system.

Section 34 of the constitution provides that every individual is entitled to respect for the dignity of his person and no person shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment.