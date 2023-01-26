The sister of late Lagos based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem has told the Lagos state high court that she saw the defendant Drambi Vandi cock his gun and shoot the deceased.

The witness said the police officer also threatened to shoot her when she accosted him for shooting her sister.

Titilayo enema is the fourth witness to testify for the Lagos state government prosecuting Bolanle Raheem’s murder trial which is before justice Ibironke Harrison. The attorney general of Lagos Moyosore Onigbanjo is leading the prosecuting team.

The witness said she, her four children and the Raheems were in the deceased’s new vehicle heading home around the Ajah under bridge in the Lekki Epe expressway when they saw a police patrol team

She said the defendant shouted that they should stop and that it was as they were trying to park on the side of the road that he fired his gun through the front side glass of the vehicle where the deceased sat.

“I thought it was just the side glass that got shattered until my sister said to her husband that she was hit in the chest, her neck dropped and her tongue came out.

According to the witness, she rushed out at the defendant shouting that he had killed her sister but he pointed the same gun at her and threatened to shoot.

She added that the area is usually crowded but on that day it was peaceful and there were only two men around to help them

She says that despite the threat to her life, with the help of two men around she dragged the defendant from where he was attempting to flee and brought him to their vehicle. Then she went to the Ajiwe police station to get the attention of the DPO on the incident.

The witness also said there was no conversation between the family and the police patrol team before the shooting and that the area was calm at the time.

During cross examination led by defence counsel, AdeTokunbo Odutola, he asked her if there was another officer who was armed at the time as other witnesses including the deceased’s husband couldn’t confirm if it was the defendant that fired the shot, but the witness maintained that she saw him shoot.

She also said she was too shaken to write out her statement afterwards at the Ajiwe police station, so it was the police officers at the station that wrote the statement which she only signed.

Further hearing is fixed for February 1 and 2.

The sister of late Lagos based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem has told the Lagos state high court that she saw the defendant Drambi Vandi cock his gun and shoot the deceased.

The witness said the police officer also threatened to shoot her when she accosted him for shooting her sister.

Titilayo enema is the fourth witness to testify for the Lagos state government prosecuting Bolanle Raheem’s murder trial which is before justice Ibironke Harrison. The attorney general of Lagos Moyosore Onigbanjo is leading the prosecuting team.

The witness said she, her four children and the Raheems were in the deceased’s new vehicle heading home around the Ajah under bridge in the Lekki Epe expressway when they saw a police patrol team

She said the defendant shouted that they should stop and that it was as they were trying to park on the side of the road that he fired his gun through the front side glass of the vehicle where the deceased sat.

“I thought it was just the side glass that got shattered until my sister said to her husband that she was hit in the chest, her neck dropped and her tongue came out.

According to the witness, she rushed out at the defendant shouting that he had killed her sister but he pointed the same gun at her and threatened to shoot.

She added that the area is usually crowded but on that day it was peaceful and there were only two men around to help them

She says that despite the threat to her life, with the help of two men around she dragged the defendant from where he was attempting to flee and brought him to their vehicle. Then she went to the Ajiwe police station to get the attention of the DPO on the incident.

The witness also said there was no conversation between the family and the police patrol team before the shooting and that the area was calm at the time.

During cross examination led by defence counsel, AdeTokunbo Odutola, he asked her if there was another officer who was armed at the time as other witnesses including the deceased’s husband couldn’t confirm if it was the defendant that fired the shot, but the witness maintained that she saw him shoot.

She also said she was too shaken to write out her statement afterwards at the Ajiwe police station, so it was the police officers at the station that wrote the statement which she only signed.

Further hearing is fixed for February 1 and 2.

The sister of late Lagos based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem has told the Lagos state high court that she saw the defendant Drambi Vandi cock his gun and shoot the deceased.

The witness said the police officer also threatened to shoot her when she accosted him for shooting her sister.

Titilayo enema is the fourth witness to testify for the Lagos state government prosecuting Bolanle Raheem’s murder trial which is before justice Ibironke Harrison. The attorney general of Lagos Moyosore Onigbanjo is leading the prosecuting team.

The witness said she, her four children and the Raheems were in the deceased’s new vehicle heading home around the Ajah under bridge in the Lekki Epe expressway when they saw a police patrol team

She said the defendant shouted that they should stop and that it was as they were trying to park on the side of the road that he fired his gun through the front side glass of the vehicle where the deceased sat.

“I thought it was just the side glass that got shattered until my sister said to her husband that she was hit in the chest, her neck dropped and her tongue came out.

According to the witness, she rushed out at the defendant shouting that he had killed her sister but he pointed the same gun at her and threatened to shoot.

She added that the area is usually crowded but on that day it was peaceful and there were only two men around to help them

She says that despite the threat to her life, with the help of two men around she dragged the defendant from where he was attempting to flee and brought him to their vehicle. Then she went to the Ajiwe police station to get the attention of the DPO on the incident.

The witness also said there was no conversation between the family and the police patrol team before the shooting and that the area was calm at the time.

During cross examination led by defence counsel, AdeTokunbo Odutola, he asked her if there was another officer who was armed at the time as other witnesses including the deceased’s husband couldn’t confirm if it was the defendant that fired the shot, but the witness maintained that she saw him shoot.

She also said she was too shaken to write out her statement afterwards at the Ajiwe police station, so it was the police officers at the station that wrote the statement which she only signed.

Further hearing is fixed for February 1 and 2.

The sister of late Lagos based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem has told the Lagos state high court that she saw the defendant Drambi Vandi cock his gun and shoot the deceased.

The witness said the police officer also threatened to shoot her when she accosted him for shooting her sister.

Titilayo enema is the fourth witness to testify for the Lagos state government prosecuting Bolanle Raheem’s murder trial which is before justice Ibironke Harrison. The attorney general of Lagos Moyosore Onigbanjo is leading the prosecuting team.

The witness said she, her four children and the Raheems were in the deceased’s new vehicle heading home around the Ajah under bridge in the Lekki Epe expressway when they saw a police patrol team

She said the defendant shouted that they should stop and that it was as they were trying to park on the side of the road that he fired his gun through the front side glass of the vehicle where the deceased sat.

“I thought it was just the side glass that got shattered until my sister said to her husband that she was hit in the chest, her neck dropped and her tongue came out.

According to the witness, she rushed out at the defendant shouting that he had killed her sister but he pointed the same gun at her and threatened to shoot.

She added that the area is usually crowded but on that day it was peaceful and there were only two men around to help them

She says that despite the threat to her life, with the help of two men around she dragged the defendant from where he was attempting to flee and brought him to their vehicle. Then she went to the Ajiwe police station to get the attention of the DPO on the incident.

The witness also said there was no conversation between the family and the police patrol team before the shooting and that the area was calm at the time.

During cross examination led by defence counsel, AdeTokunbo Odutola, he asked her if there was another officer who was armed at the time as other witnesses including the deceased’s husband couldn’t confirm if it was the defendant that fired the shot, but the witness maintained that she saw him shoot.

She also said she was too shaken to write out her statement afterwards at the Ajiwe police station, so it was the police officers at the station that wrote the statement which she only signed.

Further hearing is fixed for February 1 and 2.

