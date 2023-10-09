The Suspended Police Officer, Assistant Superintendent Of Police Drambi Vandi has been found guilty of the Christmas day killing of Lagos property Lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem.

A suspended ASP, Drambi Vandi, who was charged with shooting dead a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, last Christmas day, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

Justice ibironke Harrison sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square annex division of the Lagos state High Court said his defence that he didn’t shoot the deceased has no leg to stand on.

Advertisement

He was found guilty on the strength of the witnesses of the prosecution, who gave ‘ovwewhelming circumstantial evidence” against him.

In denying the one count charge, the defendant who was the only witness told the court that the loud noise heard by the eyewitnesses was that of a fire cracker.

The court held that a Banger cannot kill her, and that there is no other excuse.

Advertisement

The court said that he didn’t give any other explanation or provide a contrary expert evidence, as he was the only witness in his defence.