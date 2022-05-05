Buhari pays 2-day working visit to Ebonyi State

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital a two-day working visit to Ebonyi State where he is expected to commission numerous projects executed by the Umahi administration.

He is also billed to have a meeting with selected leaders from the Southeast.

Though no details of agenda for the meeting was disclosed, it is expected that the security concerns in the region and the detention of Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu will be top on the topics for discussion.

The President touched down at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu en route Ebonyi State.

The President’s jet arrived Enugu around 10:30 am.

He was received by Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Ebonyi counterpart, David Umahi and other officials of government.