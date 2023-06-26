Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a two-day visit to Egypt, a trip that underscores the growing ties between the two countries.

Modi’s plane touched down at Cairo’s international airport Saturday afternoon after a four-day journey to the United States, where he visited with President Joe Biden, delivered an address to Congress, and met with senior American and Indian executives.

It’s the first state visit to Egypt by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

Modi and Madbouly held talks on strengthening Egyptian-Indo ties, according to Egypt’s state-run MENA news agency.

The talks were attended by senior government officials from both countries, MENA reported.

Modi is scheduled to hold talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi .

The two countries would also sign a set of memorandums aimed at solidifying their ties.

Also on Sunday, Modi will visit a historic mosque, Al-Hakim, in Islamic Cairo, which was recently renovated with the help of the India-based Dawoodi Bohra community.

He is also scheduled to visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I.

Modi’s visit comes six months after el-Sissi attended India’s Republic Day parade as an official guest.

In January, el-Sissi and Modi agreed on measures to increase the two-way trade in five years to $12 billion, up from $7.3 billion in 2021-22.

During el-Sissi’s visit, the countries also signed agreements on expanding cooperation in cyber security, information technology, culture, and broadcasting.

India is one of Egypt’s top five importers of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, salt, cotton, inorganic chemicals, and oilseeds.

Cotton yarn, coffee, herbs, tobacco, lentils, auto components, ships, boats, and electrical machinery are among the major Indian exports to Egypt.

According to India’s External Affairs Ministry, more than 50 Indian companies have invested over $3.15 billion in various sectors of the Egyptian economy, including chemicals, energy, textiles, garments, agri-business, and retailing.