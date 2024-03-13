India rejected China’s objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s weekend visit to Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that the northeastern border state has always been an integral and inalienable part of India.

The Indian foreign ministry’s remarks came a day after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated that Beijing was strongly opposed to Modi’s actions in the region and had raised a diplomatic complaint with India.

According to reports, Modi visited Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday to inaugurate infrastructure projects, including a tunnel that will provide all-weather connection to Tawang, which is strategically placed near the border.

The tunnel is expected to ensure faster and smoother movement of troops in the frontier region.

China considers Arunachal Pradesh to be part of southern Tibet. New Delhi disputes the allegation, stating that Arunachal Pradesh has always been a part of India.

The nuclear-armed neighbours share a 3,000-kilometer (1,860-mile) border, much of which is loosely defined. In 2020, battles along their western Himalayan border killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops.

Both forces have hardened sites and deployed additional troops and equipment along the border after decades of tense relations following a devastating border conflict in 1962.

Last year, China escalated relations with India by renaming 11 sites in Arunachal Pradesh.