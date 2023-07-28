Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Friday, said women will play a pivotal role in nursing Nigeria back to health.

She was speaking after a closed door meeting with wives of former APC Governors at the State House, Abuja.

The First Lady noted that the visit was to get the support of the wives of the former Governors for the various programs of Government and the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, in particular. Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the Former First Ladies will be partnering with the various incumbent in their States in this regard.

“I will also be bringing on board wives of various religious leaders and traditional rulers, the traditional rulers have already visited The President, so we can all find ways to ameliorate the effects of the new policies of Government and make things better for all of us”

“These women are all mothers of the nation in their own spaces, states. It is familiar terrain and since I cannot be everywhere at the same time, I need them to partner with me on this and help nurse the nation back to health”.

She pointed out that this will not encroach on the Incumbent Governors wives but to glean help from the former governors wives.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu thanked them for their support during the electioneering period which culminated in the victory of the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and others.

She emphasized that this is the time to work for the actualization of all that was promised during the elections and much more, hence “this Strategic meeting”.

Speaking on behalf of the Wives of the Former Governors, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Wife Of the Former Governor of Ekiti State, promised that they would all be working with the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and wives of the Governors of their various States to actualize the goals and aspirations of Government.

She expressed the appreciation of the Wives of the former Governors saying this meeting as engineered by the First Lady is recognition of the formidable role played by women during elections and the quantum of what they can contribute to nation building especially as very little would be achieved without bringing women on board.

Also at the meeting was the wife of the Vice President, her Excellency, Hajia Nana Shettima, wife of the Senate President, Her Excellency Ekaette Unoma Akpabio and wives of 13 former Governors.