Nigeria’s first lady and wife of President Bola Tinubu, Oluremi has called for more investment in women more than ever.

According to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, accelerating progress in any sphere requires that women have to be more involved.

She said, “This is the time to invest in women more than ever. Accelerating progress in any sphere requires that women have to be more involved.

That is why I see investing in women, not as charity, but a strategy to build the future of our dear nation, Nigeria. Equipping you with education, resources and opportunities to unleash your full potential, supporting your businesses, helping to dismantle economic barriers, and ensuring your voices are heard is a very crucial step.

Themed ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’; Tinubu called for cooperation from every stakeholder across the economy, adding that every woman needed help as she created a pathway to progress.

She said, “Therefore, my question to all women is: What are you doing to help the other woman? How are you investing in her?

Let us all come together, bond and love one another. This is the pathway to accelerated progress. I charge all women; just pull a sister up, one at a time. You will be amazed what we can achieve collectively.

