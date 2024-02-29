The wife of Nigeria’s President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has presented a 10-million-naira agricultural support fund to around 500 women farmers in the South East region.

This collaboration with the National Agricultural Land Development Authority is in line with renewed hope Initiative.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu arrived Owerri, the Imo state capital for the flagging off of the Renewed Hope Initiative women agricultural support programme for the south east geo political zone.

This initiative is a collaborative programme with the National Agricultural Land Development Authority.

Present at event were the wife of the Vice President, wives of all the south east Governors as well as the wife of the President of the senate.

For the Executive Secretary of NALDA, Paul Ikonne the renewed Hope initiative women agricultural support programme, NALDA has made provision for 2 million women farmers across the country.

They will be trained and supported in Crop production, animal husbandry, poultry and fishing.

Governor Hope Uzodinma while speaking as the chairman of south east Governors’ forum commended the Wife of the President for flagging off the programme from the South East.

He advised all wives of the south east Governors to ensure they put all modalities in place to ensure the programme has positive impact on rural populace.

The wife of the President Oluremi Tinubu said the initiative is a step towards achieving food security in the country and boosting agricultural development.

A 10 million naira cheque was presented each, to wives of the south east Governors who are state coordinators of the Renewed Hope Initiative women agricultural support programme for the women farmers.

NALDA is also providing capacity building and training, farm and agricultural inputs for 500 women farmers across the south east Region in the first phase.