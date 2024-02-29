As microorganisms resistance to antibiotics continue to rise, a Professor of microbiology, Abimbola Owoseni has advocated the use of Nigerian herbs in combating diseases.

Delivering an inaugural lecture in Iwo, Processor Abimbola Owoseni however said the herbs requires more research and Government attention before they can be administered.

Antimicrobial Resistance is a major threat to global health.

The World Health Organization had declared it as one of the top ten global public health threats confronting humanity.

According to global research on antimicrobial resistance, 4.95 million people who died globally in 2019 suffered from drug-resistant infections with over 263,000 deaths associated with Antimicrobial resistance in Nigeria alone.

In a lecture entitled, Microorganisms: Invincibility in invisibility, Professor Abimbola Owoseni explained that the misuse and overuse of antibiotics due to its availability and easy access have made most of the organisms in the environment develop resistant to the antibiotics thereby causing low or no effects in disease treatment.

She cautioned against unprescribed use of antibiotics and tasked healthcare providers to always run adequate tests before prescribing it.

Prof Owoseni called on government to include private universities in its research grants to ensure robust scientific innovation for national interest particularly in the areas of herbs development.

The event featured presentation of award