In Nigeria, there is a traditional practice of using local herbs as aphrodisiac.

These natural substances are believed by some to enhance sexual desire and performance.

TVC News’ Olaide Oyewole takes a look at how some Nigerians believe so much in the efficacy of these local herbal remedies.

There are some many local aphrodisiacs – you know… those concoctions people take to boost their sexual performance. A lot of those who take it believe that it helps strengthen their ability during intimacy. So are these beliefs actually true. Or should I say, are the substances really effective?

This cultural practice comes from traditional medicine, passed down through generations, showing the historical importance of herbal remedies in Nigerian culture.

That is why in a historic city like Ibadan, encountering local herb vendors at bus stops and parks is almost inevitable, as they strive to make a living through this trade.

In a quest for insight, I met Rukayat Olakuleyin, a local herb vendor, popularly known as Iya Folawe.

With nearly a decade of experience, she delved into the trade after an extensive five-year apprenticeship.

She explains the efficacy of each herbal mixtures and why people flock her space.

Ahmed Adewunmi, a tricycle rider, is a daily visitor to Iya Folawe’s joint. He shares why it has become a ritual for him to stop by this chill spot both before and after work.

To Adewunmi and his counterparts, nothing comes close to taking these herbal mixtures when it is time to copulating.

So do women actually find it pleasant knowing that their husbands take these substances to impress them during intimacy?