Residents in Akinyele Local Government, Oyo state have sent a save our soul message to the Federal Government to construct alternative roads to allow them access to other neighboring communities.

They say access to roads, religious centres, electricity, and potable water has been cut off as a result of the Federal Government’s railway project.

The revival of the railway transportation system across Nigeria remains one of the biggest achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration since he assumed office in 2015.

The development has so far provided Nigerians with an easier and safer alternative to embarking on long journeys shifting the attention from the road transport system.

But, some residents and Indigenes of this community in Akinyele local government of Oyo state said the development is rather a nightmare for them.

Though the news of the construction of the Obafemi Awolowo Railway Terminus in their community was received with utmost joy, the story changed when the indigenes discovered that all major access roads have been blocked.

This led to the breakdown of commerce and trading among the various communities.

A community that used to house about 18 villages is almost going out of extinction.

75-year-old Silifatu Ganiyu who has been living in the village since childhood is saddened by the reality of being denied access to social activities and lack of basic amenities.

The only pathway leading to other communities is the railway tunnel which they consider dangerous especially when it is dark as it could be a hiding place for criminals to carry out their sinister activities.

This over 70-year-old church is where the tunnel leads to. Elders in the church are unhappy that worshippers have been denied access to the worship center – now the church is in total isolation.

Attempts to get reactions from the Nigerian Railway Corporation were not successful as according to them, the Federal government is not yet in charge of the project and has no power to intervene on the matter.

