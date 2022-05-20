SDP, Segun Oni raise alarm, alerts Police on repeated violence on party members

The Social Democratic Party has raised an alarm against the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ekiti on the Consistent attack on it’s Members.

The Chairman of the Party at a Press Briefing Says the attack had been ongoing since March where ward meetings of the SDP has been interrupted by Hoodlums and Thugs loyal to the Government of the day

He alleged that A Vehicle Belonging to the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ladi Owolabi was intercepted at Gunpoint injuring Four Occupants on Wednesday and taken to the Government House in Ado Ekiti.

A Certain Niyi Apase was fingered to have masterminded the act, which prompted the Ewi of Ado Ekiti to call a meeting of Political Parties at his Palace, warning all parties concerned against Violence and orders the return of the Vehicle to the Party.

The Media officer of the Party,Lanre Ogunsuyi says the Body Language of the Governor Suggests that he is not bothered with the Violence rocking the State, as he called on him to make an official Statement dissociating himself from the unnecessary chaos as his Primary responsibility is the Peace and Security of the State.

Reacting, the Spokesperson of the APC in Ekiti State, Segun Dipe Says the SDP has been fanning the flames of crisis in the State since they began their campaign and allegations against the APC or it’s Loyalists are unfounded.