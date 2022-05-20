Tambuwal lifts curfew imposed on Sokoto, bans procession

Sokoto state government has banned all forms of procession in the state with immediate until further notice.

The state has also lifted the curfew imposed on the state to curtail the spread of the civil unrest that rocked the state following a peace protest that turned violence over the killing of Deborah Emmanuel the student of Shehu Shagari College of Education accused of blasphemy against the holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

This is contained in a statement signed signed by the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Isa Baking Galadanci and. Made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

Mr. Galadanci quoted sections of the nation’s Constitution and laws of Sokoto state government thus as the basis for the action if the governor.

He said “Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect.

The commissioner said the Governor has urged the general public to be law abiding and remain peaceful at all times stressing the need for peaceful co-existence amongst the people in the State.

He reiterated the need for peace as the necessary foundation for any meaningful development