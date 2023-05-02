Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday paid a visit to the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the election and main challenger in the court, Segun Oni at his Ifaki-Ekiti residence.

His visit is coming barely one month after the Supreme Court decided the Ekiti governorship election in favour of the incumbent.

Governor Oyebanji who arrived at the Ifaki residence of the former Governor at around 10.35 am, said the visit was in fulfilment of his pledge to personally call and visit Segun Oni, whom he described as a brother and leader for whom he had great respect.