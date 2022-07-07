Updated: Segun Oni petitions Tribunal over Ekiti Guber result

The Candidate of the Social Democratic Party at the June 18 Governorship Poll, Segun Oni Has filed a Petition Challenging the result of the Poll which was announced in favour of the All progressives Congress Candidate (APC), Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.Submitting his Petition at the State High Court, the Former Governor says he is of the believe that he won the election and his petition will prove same

Head of the Legal Team, Obafemi Adewale says the Candidate is challenging the result based on irregularities before and during the election and Questions specifically the Legality of the announced Candidate.

It could be recalled that Segun Oni was the runner up at the Election where he polled a total of 82,211 votes against the Winner, Biodun Oyebanji of the APC as announced by INEC

