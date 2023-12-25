Persons with disabilities have called for a review of the National Disability Act to align with the United Nations Disability Inclusion System, UNDIS.

This was part of the highlights of the public presentation of a survey report on the implementation of the 2018 Act and Disability Inclusion Governance in selected states.

Years of agitations by persons with disabilities and disability advocates led to the enactment of the National Disability Act by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2018.

The Act stipulates among other things that 5 per cent of employment quota shall be reserved for persons with disabilities.

It also tasks owners of all public buildings, both government and private, including mosques and churches, to be accessible to persons with disabilities.

Overall, the Act identifies the rights of PWDs and gives them the power to sue for abuse where applicable.

Aver Akhigir is a person with disability.

A road accident on her way from Church on the 9th of February, 2003, re-directed the story of her life.

She lives with a prosthesis on one of her legs after an unavoidable amputation.

20 years after, the graduate of English from the Benue state University, is an advocate for persons living with disability.

She tells me the Disability Act is the tonic needed by PWDs to achieve Inclusion.

Like Aver, Chris Agbo, lives with disabilities.

He was infected by polio as a child and was confined to the wheelchair.

He is Married and has with kids, Chris Agbo tells me how impactful the Disability Act has been in his life.

Aver Akhigir and Chris Agbo are just two of the over 30 million Nigerians living with disabilities.

They say domesticating and implementing the Act are significant to assisting PWDs live their lives.

So far, only 17 of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, have domesticated the Act.

Five years on, a full implementation of the bill is still a major issue.

A recent survey by the Centre for Citizens With Disabilities in Abia, Lagos and Yobe states is in focus here.

The survey reports that Lagos state leads in implementing the 2018 Act and UNDIS criteria while Abia state recorded the least implementation.

A review of the Disability Act to align with UNDIS criteria, engagement and intensified advocacy by organisations of persons, OPDS, with disabilities and strict Implementation of penalties are some of the recommedations at the end of the survey.