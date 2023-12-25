The reconstituted Board of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, MOFI, has been formally inaugurated.

Finance Minister Wale Edun says the development is government’s commitment l to a bold and progressive future through the

guidance of renowned experts across various areas of finance.

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated, MOFI was established under the provisions of Sections 2 and 3 of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated Act of 1959.

It is an asset holding company under the finance Ministry and sole manager of all federal government investment interests, estates and rights.

This positions it as a strategic institution to support the Federal Government’s effort to address several economic challenges and boost economic renewal.

Advertisement

It’s reconstituted board is now being inaugurated here

The finance Minister asks the board to bring their wealth of experience and knowledge to bear in alignment with the organisation’s unwavering dedication to excellence in public

finance management.

This is against the backdrop of their diverse perspectives and proven track records being instrumental in driving the agency’s strategic vision and securing its position as a leader in public asset management.

The newly inaugurated Board has former Finance Minister Shamsudeen Usman as its chairman, alongside other finance and economic professionals as members.

The Organisation on its part says it is scaling new heights with focus on its core mandate of steadfastly and – Professionally managing of State-owned assets , creating a comprehensive register of State-owned assets and infrastructure, and effectively managing federal government assets across key economic sectors.