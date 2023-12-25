The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji says all figures in the 2024 Appropriation Bill presented to the lawmakers will be scrutinised to avoid infractions and duplication of projects.

The Speaker spoke at the budget Defence by ministries, parastatals and agencies at the State House of Assembly Complex, Akure.

The budget Defence came a few days after the State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa presented the 2023 appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly.

A total of 384.533 billion naira was budgeted for capital and recurrent expenditure for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget Defence was attended by commissioners, as well as heads of parastatals and agencies.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji said the lawmakers will carefully look into the figures allocated for projects.

Oladiji added that this is to ensure accountability and avoid duplication of projects.

The Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi said the house is ready to shun the Christmas breaks to attend to the budget.

After the scrutiny, the lawmakers are expected to pass the 2024 appropriation bill into law, for the overall development of the state.