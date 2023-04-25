A community development initiative, Project Enable Africa, has restated its commitment to take many Persons with Disabilities out of Labour market.

It said this is achievable through its skills acquisition programmes.

Project Enable Africa disclosed this yesterday, during the graduation ceremony of 20 Persons with Disabilities which took place at Radisson Blu, Ikeja area of Lagos State.

The initiative called on government to improve on disability-friendly policies in order to achieve this laudable goal.

For the NGO, the initiative has leveraged on Disability Bill that was signed into law by President of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari about five years ago, to train scores of Persons with Disabilities, expose them to internship and secure decent employments for them in various sectors.