The Lagos State Government through the Office for Disability Affairs, is celebrating over 200 Children with physical challenges in the State.

The agency organised the event as part of activities to specially mark this year’s Children’s with special needs day, with theme ” Embracing the Future Generation”.

The General Manager LASODA, Oluwadamilare Ogundairo says the occasion was designed to give more credence to the policy of inclusiveness by Lagos State where no one is left behind, including a child.

Parents and stakeholders commend this gesture which is part of creating awareness and advocacy to ensure priority is given to the health of children with special needs.