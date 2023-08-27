Governor Inuwa Yahaya has set a deadline of October for all motor parks within Gombe metropolis to relocate the new mega park.



The governor issued this ultimatum after securing the buy-in of transport workers and unions during the inspection of facilities at the multibillion-Naira mega park.

Several motor parks are scattered around the Gombe metropolis causing traffic jams, loss of revenue to the government and more importantly, posing a major security risk.

Motor parks are favourite targets of terrorists and other criminals.

Having all the parks in one location blocks revenue leakage and makes protection and surveillance easier.

Advertisement

The Gombe state government has given a timeframe of two months for this transition.

One of the legacy projects of the Inuwa Administration would be the construction of a befitting judicial and house of assembly complex.

It is all part of a larger plan to establish a three-arms zone similar to that of the federal capital territory.

The special development layout and ongoing road construction projects were also inspected.

The visit of the chief executive brings with it the assurance that the projects will be delivered to specification and on schedule.

