President Bola Tinubu has directed relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA) of the Federal Government to ensure that the outcomes of research in science and technology are used to enrich policies that impact the real sector.

The President issued the directive when the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science and the fellows of the Academy paid a courtesy visit to the President at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

President Tinubu emphasised that his administration is advancing an all-encompassing approach to leveraging the capacity of Nigerians to innovate and create solutions from all spheres of human initiative across the public and private sectors, including farming, manufacturing, information technology, and academia.

During his investiture as the Grand Patron of Science by the Academy, the President said the pace of change around the world, reflected in some national and global challenges, requires more reliance on research for solutions and actionable data, especially in health and education.

The President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Professor Ekanem Braide, said a national research fund should be established as the country moves towards a knowledge-driven economy.