The African Export-Import Bank, (Afreximbank) has committed to supporting the vision and agenda of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s administration by financing various critical projects to stimulate growth and investment in the state.

The bank stated that its interest in Enugu State stemmed from Mr. Mbah’s vision and the work he was doing in the state, both of which it stated were in line with the bank’s goals and objectives for the rapid development of the African continent, noting that anything good that happens to Nigeria inextricably happens to Africa.

These were made known by the President of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, during a working visit to the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday.

Mr Oramah described Mbah’s investment and development drive as impressive.

According to him, this will be his first official assignment in 2024. ” It is remarkable for me and it speaks a whole lot about our friendship and also the confidence in the work you are doing and the vision you have, not only for this great state, but also for our country, Nigeria.

“We also thank you for the wisdom of visiting us in Cairo and having an extensive discussion on the development priorities of your government. We share in most of those priorities. In fact, I think the strategic thinking you have shown is still out of the book of our own, especially in how we believe that sub-nationals can contribute to the development aspirations of our country, Nigeria, and our continent.

“I know we have identified specific areas, where we intend to quickly advance collaboration. We want to take a look at the hotel and the Conference Centre that is under development to work with you and see how quickly we can complete them.

“We also are very interested in supporting the development of the new terminal at the airport and especially the cargo and, of course, using it as a base to implement and grow an agro-processing zone. The airport will be critical in getting that done.

“We also think that the work that is being done at the hospital is nice. We are working on the African Medical Centre of Excellence. We are building one in Abuja. So, it is in that spirit that we will be looking at that medical centre to see how we can bring it into the circle.

“We are also interested in considering the development of solid minerals in Enugu State. We would follow that very closely to see also how we can play a role.

“There are a number of infrastructural projects, roads that not only connect us, but also all the way to Cameroun. And that is why I think we have agreed that we put in place their preparation facility so that we can begin to develop bankable values for those aspects of interventions that we share as priorities.