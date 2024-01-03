The Nigeria Railway Corporation says it has conclude preparations to begin night operations in the second quarter of 2024.

This was made known by Fidet Okhiria, NRC’s Managing Director.

According to him, the train is designed to run continuously because People may prefer to travel in the evening, but due to the country’s security condition, they only travel during the day.

“We intend to bring back passenger and freight trains from Port-Harcourt to Aba, Lagos to Kano, and Kaduna because of the dry ports,” Okhiria said.

According to the NRC DG, this simply means that the corporation will begin six train trips daily on the standard gauge train across the board.

He added, “We are going to increase the number of train trips to six on Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, and Abuja-Kaduna, which means the trips will be three times to and three times fro, making six trips in a day.

Advertisement

“The trips will commence before the second quarter of 2024. Right now, they are running four trips—two up and two down across the board.