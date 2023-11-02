The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has ordered an end to sting operations at night in all its Commands of the commission.

This directive was issued by Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Commission, through a statement signed by Head, Media & Publicity Dele Oyewale.

According to the statement, the order is in reaction to the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zone of the Commission in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Advertisement

The statement also confirmed the release of many of the suspects, while profiling of suspects yet un-released will be completed, without further delay.

The statement reads, “In line with the newly-reviewed procedures on arrest and bail of suspects by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has directed that sting operations at night time be stopped in all the Commands of the EFCC.

“He gave the directive in Abuja on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in reaction to the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal of the Commission in Ile-Ife, Osun State. Already, many of the suspects duly profiled by the Command have been released, while profiling of suspects yet un-released will be completed, without further delay.

The Commission assured the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law, in the exercise of its mandate.