The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released members of the Bureau De Change that were arrested during a raid that was carried out on Monday at zone four plaza in Abuja.

In their normal routine check up , the agency was said to have stormed the zone four plaza without informing members of the BDC which resulted into resistance from the bureau de change members .

This is as a result of the rise in dollars to naira which has caused economic hardship in the country.