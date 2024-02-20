A Commendation service has been held in honour of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The service took place at the All Saints Church in Jericho, Ibadan, and was attended by eminent personalities from across the country.

Among those present were the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his Deputy Olaiyide Adelami, a Former National Secretary of the APC, Iyiola Omisore, former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, and other distinguished personalities.

During the service, the Archbishop of the Anglican Ibadan North Diocese, Williams Aladekugbe, delivered an exhortation in which he described Akeredolu’s passing as a transition from a mortal to an immortal being, marking a new beginning rather than an end.

Aladekugbe commended Akeredolu for his courage, particularly noting his tenacity in the establishment of Amotekun, a significant achievement.

The Archbishop urged the current administration of President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in addressing the prevailing hardships, bringing relief to Nigerians.