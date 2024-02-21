A special court session has been held at the headquarters of the Ondo state high for the former Governor of the state Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The session was attended by prominent lawyers, judges, politicians among others.

Among those present were Olusola Oke (SAN), Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire(SAN), speaker or the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji and Kayode Ajulo among others.

In his speech, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described former governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a great leader.