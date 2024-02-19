A special court session in honour of the late former governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu is currently ongoing.

The event organised by the Nigerian Bar Association is being held at the Oyo state High Court in Ibadan, and attended by top legal luminaries in the country including the Attorney General of Nigeria, Lateef Fagbemi.

In his address, the Attorney General of the Federation described Akeredolu as one who would be remembered for his contributions to National development and his concern for the interest of his region and his people.

He also described the demise of the former Ondo Governor as a national tragedy and urged members of his family and Nigerians to be appreciative for selfless, Generous and sincere deeds during his lifetime.