The National President Custom Officers Wives Association (COWA) Kikelomo Adewale Adeniyi has assured Nigerians of the Association’s commitment to empower one hundred thousand women ,to fight drug addiction , and create jobs.

The group believes the Federal government can not address the economic situation alone and citizens need to step up and play their own part.

This was disclosed at the relaunch of Custom Officers Wives Association in Abuja.

Nigerian women face enormous socio-economic challenges on a daily basis as they manage family , health, the economy and their households , and for some their careers.

A large number of women are usually dependent on family members, and society for their basic necessities.

According to statistics Nigerian women are yet to achieve a steady level of personal wellbeing for profitable economic activities.

This means they need to be empowered to reach their potential and boost the Nation’s economy.

This is why Custom Officer’s Wives Association has decided to step in to address the issues.

This event is aimed at supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda and the President of the group Kikelomo Adewale Adeniyi disclosed that; the group seeks to assist at least one hundred thousand women and their families this year.

She also explained that arrangements are in place to establish an ultra modern skills acquisition center in Abuja , where the women will receive regular vocational training.

There is an urgent need for women to support vulnerable women by empowering them in order to make them independent .

The group believes that the relaunch of the association offers an opportunity for them to proffer sustainable solutions to problems facing Nigerian women.