Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court In Abuja has struck out the charges of treasonable felony brought against the convener of the RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore by the federal government.

The Federal Government through the office of the attorney general of the federation had filed a notice of discontinuance before the court.

Justice Nwite in a ruling held that the case starting afresh before him and pleading having not been taken, the court is bound to strike out the charge.

The charges were struck out.

The court ordered the DSS to return 3 phones seized from Mr Sowore, his passport as well as the N10,000 collected from him and a phone collected from the 2nd defendant.