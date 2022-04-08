Breaking: Court strikes out 8 of 15 court charge against Nnamdi Kanu

Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court Abuja has struck out 8 of the 15 count charge brought by the federal government against the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu.

Delivering ruling on the validity of the charge Justice Binta held that In this instant preliminary objection application, counts 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offense by the defendant , while Count 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15 shows some allegations.

The trial of the defendant shall proceed on the those count,.

She noted that rendition for the purpose of criminal investigation is allowed. In the instant case, there is bench warrant on the defendant, suffice it say, he is a fugitive before the court.

The court also held that the issue of proscription of IPOB, the case is still on appeal, the order proscribing the organization is still subsisting until it is vacated.