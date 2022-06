The Federal high court Abuja, again denies bail to Nnamdi Kanu that his application for bail is a gross abuse of cross process as it is an attempt to continue litigation on an issue that has been ruled on.

Justice Binta Nyako advised that if the applicants feels aggrieved he should approach the appellate court.

The matter has been adjourned till 14th Nov for mention and to await outcome of Mr Kanu’s appeal.