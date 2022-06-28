Court resumes hearing of Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

The trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu is currently ongoing at the federal high court Abuja.

The matter was adjourned till today for ruling on Mr Kanu’s bail application and also for continuation of hearing in the case

Justice Binta Nyako had refused to grant bail to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu at the last adjourned date, on grounds that Mr Kanu failed to abide by the conditions of bail earlier granted him in 2017.

Counsel to Mr Kanu is hopeful that his client would be granted bail after today’s proceedings.

Nnamdi Kanu had in an application for bail prayed the court to release him on health grounds, pending the determination of the charge against him.